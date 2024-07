Squires inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Devils on Friday.

Squires was selected in the fourth round -- 122nd overall -- in the 2023 Draft. The 19-year-old had 33 goals and 72 points in 66 QMJHL regular-season games with Cape Breton in 2023-24 and had an outstanding postseason, picking up nine goals and 20 points in 14 appearances. He will likely spend another season at the junior level before heading to the minors for the 2025-26 season.