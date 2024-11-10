Hamilton recorded three assists, including one in the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Hamilton emerged as a reliable offensive threat out of the blue line for the Devils and has recorded helpers in five of his last six outings, notching multiple assists twice in that span. The 31-year-old has 11 assists in 17 appearances this season, so he's definitively trending in the right direction following a rather slow start to the campaign. He also has one goal to his name.