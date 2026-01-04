Edwards scored a pair of goals in AHL Utica's 4-3 win over Laval on Saturday.

Edwards ended a 10-game point drought the surprising two-goal effort, answering an equal stat line from Laval defenseman Marc Del Gaizo. The 23-year-old Edwards doubled his goal total for the season and now has four goals and six helpers over 29 appearances. He saw a call-up in November but didn't make his NHL debut, and he'll be hard-pressed to get back to the Devils' roster as long as the team's blue line is relatively healthy.