Devils' Etienne Morin: Include in Nemec trade

Morin was traded to the Devils on Monday, along with a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick, in exchange for Simon Nemec and Maxim Tsyplakov, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Morin has yet to make his NHL debut after being selected by the Flames in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft. After solid numbers in the QMJHL -- Morin recorded 58 points in 62 regular-season games in his last year with Moncton -- the 21-year-old blueliner has struggled to find his footing in the minors. In 2025-26, the Quebec native logged a meager seven points in 42 games with AHL Calgary and even spent some time in the ECHL.