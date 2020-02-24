Devils' Fredrik Claesson: Traded to Devils
The Devils acquired Claesson, Janne Kuokkanen and a conditional fourth-round pick for Sami Vatanen (leg) on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Claesson has only played in the minors this year, recording 19 points and a plus-15 rating over 47 games. The 27-year-old has 150 NHL games to his name, though, so he could be an immediate reinforcement for New Jersey's blue line that will be without Will Butcher (upper body) until March.
