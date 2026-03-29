Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Blown away by Hurricanes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markstrom stopped 29 of 33 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Carolina, with the Hurricanes' final tally getting scored into an empty net.
The Devils got out-shot 34-19 in the game, but they managed to emerge from the first period with a 1-0 lead before the home side took control. Markstrom saw his three-start win streak snapped, but it was just the second time in 11 outings since the Olympic break that he's given up more than three goals, a stretch in which he's gone 7-4-0 with a 2.81 GAA and .889 save percentage.
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