Markstrom stopped 17 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Markstrom had some shaky moments in this contests, but it wasn't solely his fault. The 35-year-old has now lost both games since he returned from a knee injury, allowing a total of six goals on 45 shots. He's at a 21-11-5 record with a 2.24 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 38 starts this season. The Devils' suffocating defense will keep the opposing team's shot totals down, so Markstrom has a better chance of helping fantasy managers with wins and GAA. The Devils have a tough matchup for their next game Friday at home versus the Jets.