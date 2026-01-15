Markstrom stopped 15 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

The veteran netminder wasn't busy, but he made some big saves when necessary, including one on Vince Dunn in OT that led directly to Nico Hischier's game-winner on the counter-attack. Markstrom has allowed more than three goals in an outing only once since the beginning of December, although it was a nine-goal disaster against the Isles on Jan. 6, and he's won three of his last four starts to push his record on the season to 12-10-1 with a 3.34 GAA and .879 save percentage.