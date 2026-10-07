Markstrom stopped 19 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

The Kings struck first on Alex Laferriere's goal late in the first period, but Markstrom locked things down after that to help the Panthers pull off a comeback win. Markstrom is now 2-0-1 with four goals allowed on just 56 shots over three games this season. If the Panthers' defense continues to be this sharp, he won't have to do a lot to pile up wins throughout the years, though the absence of Aleksander Barkov (knee) hurts the team's overall structure. The Panthers are heading home to face the Wild on Saturday in their next game.