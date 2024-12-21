Markstrom is slated to defend the home crease versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom has been outstanding of late, going 6-0-1 with a 1.70 GAA and a .922 save percentage in his last seven starts. The 34-year-old has turned it around in New Jersey after two mediocre seasons with the Flames, as he is 16-6-2 with a 2.29 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 24 appearances this campaign. Pittsburgh has posted 3.06 goals per game in 2024-25.