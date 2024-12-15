Markstrom made 16 saves in a 4-1 win over Chicago on Saturday.

Jason Dickinson got credited with beating Markstrom in the second period. Dickinson wired a snap shot that rang the crossbar, bounced out and went in off the face of the Devils defender Luke Hughes. Markstrom's crossbar saved him a goal afterward when Connor Bedard rang it with a wrist shot. Markstrom is 5-0-1 in his last six games with just 11 goals allowed, four of which came in a single game back on Nov. 29. He's 15-6-2 in 23 starts this season, and his 2.35 GAA is the sixth-best in the NHL. Markstrom is a fantasy cornerstone who'll help you win.