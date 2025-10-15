Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Poised for 2-3 week absence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markstrom is expected to miss "a couple of weeks" with a lower-body injury according to head coach Sheldon Keefe on Wednesday.
There was speculation regarding Markstrom's status after the Devils recalled Nico Daws from the minors Wednesday. In three outings this year, including a relief appearance versus Columbus on Monday, the 35-year-old Markstrom posted a 2-1-0 record and .845 save percentage. Without Markstrom in the lineup, Jake Allen (undisclosed) is expected to see the bulk of the workload but could share plenty of starts with Daws. Given the length of his injury absence, Markstrom will likely be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.
More News
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Nabs win in relief•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Little action in win•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Set to start Saturday•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Allows two late goals in defeat•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Set to start Thursday•