Markstrom is expected to miss "a couple of weeks" with a lower-body injury according to head coach Sheldon Keefe on Wednesday.

There was speculation regarding Markstrom's status after the Devils recalled Nico Daws from the minors Wednesday. In three outings this year, including a relief appearance versus Columbus on Monday, the 35-year-old Markstrom posted a 2-1-0 record and .845 save percentage. Without Markstrom in the lineup, Jake Allen (undisclosed) is expected to see the bulk of the workload but could share plenty of starts with Daws. Given the length of his injury absence, Markstrom will likely be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.