Filmon was selected 166th overall by the Devils in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Filmon took a significant step forward this past season, finishing with 23 goals and 45 points in 67 games for WHL Swift Current. Filmon's continued progression is a good sign considering he was the 67th overall selection in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft. Filmon moves well for a kid who checks in at 6-foot-2, and he has a decent set of hands. New Jersey could have a real player on their hands if Filmon makes further strides in years to come.