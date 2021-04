Maltsev produced a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Maltsev enjoyed the first two-point game of his young career despite logging just over nine minutes of playing time. He fought off a pair of defenders in front to poke home his fifth goal of the year late in the second period, then he drew an assist on Marian Studenic's first NHL goal early in the final frame. The 23-year-old Maltsev has five points in 30 games as a rookie.