Maltsev contributed an empty-net goal on his only shot in Tuesday's 6-4 victory over Philadelphia.
Maltsev won a race through the neutral zone and put away the empty-netter with two seconds left in the third period. The 23-year-old has scored in back-to-back games after going his previous 18 games without a goal.
