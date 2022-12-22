Graves (undisclosed) was injured in the first period of Wednesday's game versus the Panthers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Graves went hard into the boards on his second shift and needed assistance to get to the locker room. He didn't return after either intermission -- the team hasn't officially ruled him out, but it's unlikely he returns to this contest. With John Marino (upper body) also hurt, if Graves can't play Friday versus the Bruins, the Devils may need to call up another defenseman.