Graves (upper body) will miss Tuesday's Game 4 versus the Hurricanes, Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News and Observer reports.

Graves is set to miss his second straight game despite practicing Monday and Tuesday. Kevin Bahl will likely draw in for the Devils in a limited role. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports the Devils will stick with a seven-defensemen lineup for this contest after they used a similar structure to win Game 3.