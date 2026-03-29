Schmelzer scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Utica's 5-3 win over Cleveland on Saturday.

Schmelzer, the Comets' captain, hasn't done much on offense this season. He has been held to 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) over 57 appearances this season after logging 44 points in 72 regular-season games last year. At this point in his career, the 32-year-old Schmelzer is just an AHL veteran and is unlikely to see much time, if any, at the NHL level.