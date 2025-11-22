Salminen scored a goal and added three assists in the University of Denver's 7-1 win over Arizona State University on Friday.

Salminen had a massive game for the Pioneers in this blowout win. The senior forward has three goals and 10 points through 13 appearances this season. He had 28 points in 44 outings last year. Salminen is a Devils prospect, selected 68th overall in 2021, and his signing rights rights expire Aug. 15, 2026.