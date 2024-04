Hatakka was reassigned to AHL Utica on Monday.

Hatakka's demotion could be a sign that Jonas Siegenthaler (concussion) will be ready to play versus the Penguins on Tuesday. The 23-year-old Hatakka has played in 12 NHL contests this season, registering two assists, 14 hits and 12 shots on goal while averaging 14:39 of ice time per game.