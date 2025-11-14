Lachance was recalled from AHL Utica on Friday.

Lachance has an assist in 11 appearances with Utica in 2025-26. The 22-year-old will provide the Devils with another option, which New Jersey can use given the number of forwards who are currently unavailable. Connor Brown (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (hand), Zack MacEwen (lower body) and Marc McLaughlin (undisclosed) were joined on the sidelines by Jack Hughes, who sustained a hand injury Thursday. In addition to all of those unavailable forwards, Cody Glass (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday's game in Washington.