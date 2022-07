Nemec agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with New Jersey on Thursday.

Nemec was selected with the second overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft after racking up 26 points in 39 games for Slovakian side Nitra MHC. With his contract in hand, Nemec should be expected to link up with the Devils at least for training camp if not beyond. Whether he makes the Opening Night roster remains to be seen but he should at least be in the mix.