Meier scored a goal on six shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Sabres.

Meier has two goals over his last four NHL games. The 29-year-old winger has earned just five points while posting a minus-12 rating over his last 18 contests for the Devils, despite taking 68 shots in that span. He's now at 15 goals, 14 assists, 182 shots, 95 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating over 53 appearances. Meier has a lot of fantasy potential as a power forward, but he'll need to build some momentum on offense.