Meier scored a power-play goal, placed seven shots on net and had two hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Carolina.

Meier's power-play goal early in the third period was the lone bright spot of Saturday's contest for New Jersey, who has dropped to seventh in the Metropolitan Division standings. His twine finder ended a six-game streak without a point and has the 29-year-old winger up to 13 goals, 26 points and 149 shots on net through 43 games this season. Despite New Jersey's recent struggles, Meier maintains solid value in fantasy due to his high shot volume, as he has recorded seven shots on goal in five of his last 13 games. This fact, coupled with his solid defensive numbers of 77 hits and 31 blocks, makes Meier worth rostering in most standard leagues moving forward.