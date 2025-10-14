Meier scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Meier has goals in back-to-back games and found the scoresheet with the man advantage for the first time this year. The 29-year-old winger is up to three points, 10 shots on net, six hits and a plus-1 rating. He offers appeal as a top-six option who provides strong category coverage, and he should be able to get into the 50-60 point range at a minimum with a relatively healthy campaign.