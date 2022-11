Vanecek turned aside 28 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

After losing his first start with New Jersey to begin the season, Vanecek has now reeled off nine straight wins as part of the team's franchise-record 13-game winning streak. He's allowed more than two goals only twice during that stretch, leaving him with a stellar 2.14 GAA and .918 save percentage on the season.