Vanecek allowed five goals on 17 shots before being pulled from New Jersey's 6-1 loss to Carolina in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Vanecek was pulled after allowing a marker to Brent Burns midway through the second period. Akira Schmid stepped in and saved 11 of 12 shots the rest of the way. Vanecek has a 4.64 GAA and an .825 save percentage in seven playoff contests this year. Given his struggles, it wouldn't be surprising to see Akira Schmid start in Game 5 on Thursday.