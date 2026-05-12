Helleson (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup for Game 5 versus Vegas on Tuesday, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Helleson is stuck in a 61-game goal drought dating back to Oct. 23 versus the Bruins, a lengthy stretch without finding the back of the net. During his slump, the blueliner only recorded 34 shots, so fantasy managers probably shouldn't be expecting much from him offensively even if he does return to action.