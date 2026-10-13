Helleson (lower body) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's matchup against the Flames, per the NHL Media Site.

Helleson is set to make his season debut in Tuesday's clash after sustaining a lower-body injury in the preseason. The 25-year-old blueliner is expected to take on a larger role this season following the departure of Jacob Trouba, which leaves room for Helleson to occupy a top-four pairing. He posted two goals, 15 points, 39 shots on net, 63 hits and 79 blocked shots across 60 regular-season games in the 2025-26 campaign. Helleson is a solid stash in deep fantasy leagues given the Ducks' lack of experience on the blue line.