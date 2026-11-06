Helleson notched an assist, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.

Helleson dealt with a lower-body injury to begin the season, which cost him the first five contests of the campaign. He's been in the lineup for nine of the Ducks' last 11 games, and he earned his first point of the year Thursday. The defenseman has also logged eight shots on net, 16 hits, 19 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating. He's not a lock to stay in the lineup, but with other inexperienced players like Travis Mitchell, Tristan Luneau, Noah Warren and Tyson Hinds in the mix, Helleson will likely play more often than not.