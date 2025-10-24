Trouba produced a goal, an assist, five blocked shots, three hits, two shots on net and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Bruins.

The veteran defenseman came off the blue line to collect a rebound and slip it inside the near post on Joonas Korpisalo late in the second period, giving Trouba his first goal of the season. After being held without a point in his first five games of 2025-26, Trouba has broken out with four points and a plus-7 rating in the last two contests.