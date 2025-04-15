Smith signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Anaheim on Tuesday.

Smith's deal won't start until next year, so the blueliner will link up with AHL San Diego on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign. In 40 games split between OHL Brampton and Owen Sound this part year, the 20-year-old blueliner garnered 10 goals and 16 helpers. While he is unlikely to be a Norris Trophy candidate in the future, Smith should still offer some decent offensive upside if he can work his way up to the NHL in a year or two.