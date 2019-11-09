Play

Ducks' Simon Benoit: Promoted to top level

Anaheim recalled Benoit from AHL San Diego on Saturday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

In nine games this season at the AHL level, Benoit has scored a goal and collected an assist. With Josh Manson (knee) expected to miss significant time, the Ducks recalled the 21-year-old from AHL San Diego, but don't expect Benoit to contribute much, fantasy-wise.

