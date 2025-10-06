Washe was assigned to AHL San Diego on Monday, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Washe inked a two-year deal with the Ducks in August that is a two-way agreement for the 2025-26 campaign. He'll be left off the team's Opening Night roster, but he'll likely be in the mix to be called up if Anaheim needs additional depth at some point. He recorded 16 goals and 38 points over 42 collegiate appearances for Western Michigan University last season.