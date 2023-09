Prow was released from his professional tryout by the Sabres on Friday.

The Sabres also released Christopher Brown, Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Damien Giroux, Mason Jobst, Dominik Mersch, Graham Slaggert, Brendan Warren, Brandon Fortunato, Chris Janric, Zach Metsa, Nicolas Savoie and Michael Houser. Prow played four games during the 2021-22 campaign for the Sabres, picking up one goal.