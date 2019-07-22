Evan McGrath: Hangs up skates
McGrath won't return to EIHL Sheffield next season, calling it a career.
McGrath was selected in the fourth round of the 2004 NHL Draft by the Red Wings, but was never to break into the NHL with the club. After four seasons in the AHL, the 33-year-old moved overseas, playing in Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Germany and finally England.
