Werner was promoted from AHL Stockton on Tuesday.

Werner figures to serve as an emergency third goalie for the Flames but shouldn't be expected to play during the postseason. In his two NHL outings this year, the -year-old Werner registered a 1-1-0 record and 3.41 GAA. With both Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar signed through next season, Werner will be hard-pressed to see much in the way of NHL action in 2022-23 either.