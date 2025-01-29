Kuzmenko notched a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.
Kuzmenko has made the most of this stint in the lineup, racking up five points, including three on the power play, over his last five games. He had been scratched for three contests prior to this productive stretch, and the demotion of Rory Kerins on Monday bodes well for Kuzmenko getting a longer look in the lineup. For the season, Kuzmenko has four goals, 11 helpers, six power-play points, 39 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 37 appearances.
