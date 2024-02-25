Mangiapane recorded an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Mangiapane set up a Blake Coleman tally in the third period that effectively put the game out of the Oilers' reach. The helper was Mangiapane's third point over the last three games. The winger has had little consistency on offense since his five-game point streak ended in early January. For the season, he's at 32 points, 97 shots on net, 66 hits, 43 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 57 contests.