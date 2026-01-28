Coleman (upper body) will not be available until after the Olympic break, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports Wednesday.

Coleman has already been out of action for the Flames' last eight games and now will be unavailable for at least four more. Prior to getting hurt, the veteran forward was on pace to challenge for the 40-point threshold after coming up just one tally shy of that mark last year. At this point, Coleman's 2023-24 campaign (54 points in 78 games) seems to be the exception, rather than the rule.