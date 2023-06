Bishop, who was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, signed a two-year, two-way contract with Calgary on Wednesday.

Bishop will come with a $775,000 cap hit if he plays in the NHL. The 27-year-old had 11 goals and 23 points in 64 contests with AHL Calgary in 2022-23. In 47 career NHL outings, he's contributed a goal and eight points.