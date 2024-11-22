Zary scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Zary has struggled to find consistent offense with just two tallies over his last 12 outings. The Flames shuffled their lines and had the 23-year-old between Jonathan Huberdeau and Blake Coleman for this game. Zary is now at four goals, nine points, 45 shots, 13 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 20 appearances. Fantasy managers in redraft formats should keep an eye on where he's lining up, but he's won't be a must-have player until he contribute more regularly.