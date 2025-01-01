Zary scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Zary tallied the opening goal at 14:31 of the first period. This was the forward's 100th career game, and he's earned a total of 55 points so far. The 23-year-old was good in December with four goals and five assists over 12 appearances, giving him nine goals, 21 points, 76 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 37 outings this season. Zary's still listed on the third line, but he's been productive in that spot on a low-scoring team.