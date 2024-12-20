Vladar gave up three goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators.

Vladar dealt with a minor lower-body injury that kept him out of action for one game. He returned as the backup Tuesday and then took the crease for this contest, turning in a decent effort. He's still allowed at least three goals in five of his last six outings, the lone exception being a shutout win over the Blue Jackets on Dec. 3. Vladar is down to 6-6-5 with a 3.07 GAA and an .886 save percentage over 17 appearances. The Flames have often alternated goalies when the wins aren't flowing, so don't be shocked if Dustin Wolf starts the team's last game before the holiday break, which is Saturday at home versus the Blackhawks.