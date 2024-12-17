Vladar (lower body) will serve as the backup against Boston on Tuesday, per The Calgary Sun.

Vladar won't be getting the starting nod, Dustin Wolf will be between the home pipes versus the Bruins, but at least Vladar is healthy enough if needed in a relief appearance. In his last five outings, the 27-year-old Czech has struggled for consistency, posting a 2-2-1 record and one shutout to go with a 4.17 GAA and .837 save percentage. It will likely be a season-long shuffle between Vladar and Wolf to earn starts, with the hot hand likely to keep the crease.