Cooley allowed one goal on 18 shots in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Wild.

Cooley made his fifth appearance (third start) of the season, but he once again didn't get enough support from the Flames' offense. They've scored just four goals over his three starts this season. Cooley is 0-2-1 with a 1.75 GAA and a .935 save percentage in 2025-26, but he won't offer much of a challenge to Dustin Wolf's status as the Flames' starter. Despite the good numbers, Cooley is not a strong fantasy option, as he is unlikely to rack up many wins behind a weak offense.