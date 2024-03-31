Markstrom stopped 16 of 18 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Markstrom snapped a three-game skid, though the Kings' offense was lackluster in even generating chances at even strength. The 34-year-old netminder improved to 23-19-2 with a 2.69 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 44 contests this season. He's matched his win total from last year and will continue to push toward the 25-win mark for what would be the third time in seven years. The Flames' next game is a favorable matchup Tuesday versus the Ducks, but they have been alternating starts between Markstrom and Dustin Wolf lately, so Markstrom may not play if that pattern continues.