Sharangovich scored a goal on seven shots, blocked two shots and added four PIM in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.
This was Sharangovich's third game in a row with a goal, and he has a total of four points in that span. He's also logged seven shots in back-to-back contests. The 26-year-old got off to a slow start after missing time with a lower-body injury, but he's playing some spirited hockey now. He has five tallies, one assist, 49 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 15 appearances while filling an all-situations role this season.
