Ginning signed a two-year, two-way/one-way contract extension with Philadelphia on Monday.

Ginning's new agreement will carry an average annual value of $787,500 and will ensure he gets paid like an NHLer in year two of the deal. The 24-year-old blueliner had one goal, six shots on net, nine blocked shots and 18 hits in nine appearances with the Flyers during the 2023-24 campaign. He also earned two goals, 15 points and 82 PIM across 58 regular-season outings for AHL Lehigh Valley. Ginning will probably start the 2024-25 season in the minors.