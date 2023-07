Gendron signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Gendron amassed 55 goals and 81 points in 63 QMJHL games between Blainville-Boisbriand and Gatineau last season. He added 14 goals and five assists in 13 playoff outings for the Olympiques. The Flyers selected Gendron in the seventh round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The 19-year-old forward will likely be back in the QMJHL for the 2023-24 campaign.